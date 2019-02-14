A suspected DUI driver was rescued by several good Samaritans after a car reportedly ended up on her head in a crash.
Officers were called to the crash near North Carefree Circle and Scenic Circle at 5:17 p.m. Investigators say the driver of a 2004 GMC Envoy SUV was seen eastbound on Carefree allegedly speeding and driving erratically.
The SUV drifted off the roadway, hit a curb, rolled and crashed into the back of a parked pickup truck.
Witnesses told police they saw six citizens help the driver, identified only as a 28-year-old Colorado Springs woman, after one of the vehicles appeared to have ended up on top of the driver's head.
The citizens lifted the car off of the woman and provided aid until emergency medical technicians arrived. The driver was listed in stable condition at a local hospital.