Officers responded to a security alarm at a local business on the 300 block of E. Fillmore Street in Colorado Springs on Monday around 1 p.m.
Store employees reported that two suspects entered the store and threaten them with a gun, before demanding money and phones from the employees, according to Colorado Springs police.
The suspects ran from the store and got into a dark colored sedan, police said. An officer later spotted the vehicle just down the street at a tire store. Three suspects in the vehicle were arrested, police said.
Video surveillance confirmed and tied at least one of the suspects to the robbery, according to police.
At this time the police are neither identifying the suspects or the name of the store that was robbed, as this remains an open investigation.