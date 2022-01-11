A Colorado Springs business owner was stabbed in an ambush as he was getting into his car Monday night, police said.
A robbery was reported just before midnight Tuesday on the 4300 block of North Academy Boulevard on the city's north side, police said. The business owner suffered multiple stab wounds after two robbers approached him.
As the business owner got out of his car, a robber tried to enter it. And when the owner tried to pull him out, police said, the robber lunged at him with a knife and fled.
The other robber jumped into a parked vehicle behind the business.
The stabbing victim went to a local hospital to be treated, police said.
No other details were released.
