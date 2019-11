A gunman who held up a Colorado Springs business late Friday night escaped with an undisclosed amount of cash, Colorado Springs police reported Saturday.

About 11:20 p.m., police responded to the hold-up in the 3900 block of Airport Road. A clerk told officers that that the thief brandished a gun before leaving with cash and other items, police said. Police did not say if there were any suspects, only that the investigation was still ongoing.

