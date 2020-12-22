Colorado Springs police arrested a man who illegally entered a home, broke into a car, and “actively fought with officers” despite being Tasered and pepper-sprayed, according to a report.
Andrew Jenkins is suspected of burglary, police said.
At about 5 p.m., an officer was driving on the 1800 block of East Fountain Boulevard on his way to a service call when he saw a man running in the middle of the street. The man appeared to be calling for help, but when the officer stopped, the man took off running again, according to the report.
With the officer chasing him, the man ran into a stranger’s house but was quickly pushed back out, police said. The officer caught up with Jenkins, and tried to arrest him. During the struggle, the officer used his Taser, but Jenkins got away long enough to break into a car, police reported.
Officers used pepper spray to finally subdue Jenkins, who was medically cleared at a nearby hospital before being taken to jail.
Police provided no additional information about the suspect.