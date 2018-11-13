With few changes, the Colorado Springs City Council unanimously approved the city’s 2019 budget Tuesday.
The approval came in the council’s consent agenda, underscoring the council's satisfaction with the document. And in what is believed to be the first time, the council canceled its annual budget markup meeting last month.
The budget outlines the city’s priorities for its $302.1 million general fund for 2019. Several council members attributed the streamlined process to increased cooperation between Mayor John Suthers’ administration and the council.
Suthers released his draft budget Oct. 1. But even earlier, members of the city's budget committee — which consists of Councilmen Don Knight, Bill Murray, Andy Pico and Tom Strand — actively helped to develop the budget, several council members have said.
The budget allots $9.9 million to increase pay for police officers, firefighters and civilian employees, plus $4.5 million to hire 53 officers and eight firefighters.
Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services is slated to receive $1 million for parks watering and $950,000 for parks maintenance, a new forestry crew and additional services.
The budget also sets aside $1.36 million toward the city's program to comply with the federal Americans with Disabilities Act.