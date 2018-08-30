Chef Brother Luck will help judge the United States of America's Miss Colorado pageant in January, the event's organizers announced Thursday.
Luck has a restaurant, Four by Brother Luck, on North Tejon Street in downtown Colorado Springs, and appeared on season 15 of Bravo's "Top Chef."
Joining Luck as celebrity judges will be Rod Smith, a former American football wide receiver who played 13 seasons for the Denver Broncos; Manon Crespi, a model and entrepreneur; and Heather Okimoto, owner and master chief of Denver Style Magazine.
The pageant will be held at The Broadmoor hotel. It determines who will represent Colorado in the national pageant in Las Vegas.
For more information, visit usoamisscolorado.com.