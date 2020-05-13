For more than eight weeks, a director of the Colorado Springs Bridge Center where an outbreak of the coronavirus in the city has been traced, battled for survival.
Diagnosed with COVID-19, 76-year-old Thomas Goings relied on a ventilator to breathe for 16 days. A doctor told his daughters he had only a 10% chance of recovering.
On Wednesday, dozens of nurses and medical staff at St. Francis Medical Center applauded him for beating the odds. After nearly two months in the hospital, Goings was sent home.
After fighting COVID-19 for nearly two months in the hospital, Thomas Goings was released from St. Francis Medical Center today. Goings, a director of a Colorado Springs bridge club, called his recovery “a miracle.” pic.twitter.com/sh15L9dp8I— Olivia Prentzel (@oliviaprentzel) May 13, 2020
“I’m not religious, but I’ve gotta say it’s a miracle,” Goings said from a wheelchair pushed by his daughters, Marie Brandon and Deana Pinckert, both of whom are nurses. Wearing a Superman T-shirt, his face covered by a yellow medical mask with an oxygen tube, Goings signaled two thumbs up.
“It was like every time we got over one hurdle, it was the next hurdle and then the next hurdle," said Brandon, who works as a registered nurse in California.
Brandon and her sister, who is a nurse in Colorado Springs, called the hospital every day after their father was admitted March 15, she said. She was able to see him through a Facebook video on May 3 after Pinckert was allowed to visit him.
“It is kind of surreal to be at this point to be able to take him home. I’m feeling very grateful,” she said.
Goings, like many of his fellow bridge club members, said he didn’t realize how serious his illness would be. The club became a breeding ground for the virus, ultimately infecting at least 24 members, though it’s uncertain if all of them contracted the virus at the bridge club or elsewhere. At least two of the bridge players, a woman in her 80s and a man in his 60s, who were infected in late February and early March, later died.
“I didn’t believe in it before. I played bridge here in a bridge club in town and from now on, I plan on wearing a mask wherever I go, whether this is over with or whether it’s not,” he said. "It was scary."
Though cleared by staff to go home, he said going home was nerve-racking, too.
“I am a little leery," he said, "but hopefully everything will feel fine.”
His daughters credit their father’s previous good health, the St. Francis medical team and prayers for his recovery.
“It makes no sense how this virus chooses who it is going to infect,” Pinckert said. “But being hit with it personally, it kind of makes you have a different outlook, you know, especially because as sick as he got.
“It feels like a dream.”