Colorado Springs’ continued late-summer heat wave broke a daily record for the sixth time this month as temperatures hit 91 degrees Wednesday.
It could be the last heat record broken this year — the unseasonably hot weather is coming to an end, meteorologists say.
Wednesday’s high broke the previous record of 90 degrees for Sept. 19 set in 2010, the National Weather Service in Pueblo reported.
Wednesday also was the eighth September day to reach 90 degrees or higher, two more than the previous record of six September days in 1960, weather service data show.
Relief is on the way in time for the first day of fall Saturday.
The weather service predicted highs of 79 degrees Thursday, 67 degrees Friday and 78 degrees Saturday. Thursday has a 20 percent chance of showers before 7 a.m., and Friday has a 20 percent chance of showers before noon.