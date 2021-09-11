The high pressure system camped out above Colorado continues to mean record-breaking heat for Colorado Springs and the rest of the state.
Colorado Springs broke the record high temperature for the third day in a row Saturday afternoon, this time reaching 98 degrees at 3:14 p.m., according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo. That's eight degrees hotter than the previous record set in 2018.
Denver also broke the record for the third consecutive day with a high of 97 degrees coming in at 1:59 p.m. The previous high was 93 degrees also set in 2018.
Pueblo joined in on the fun reaching 101 degrees, beating out its 2018 record by four. That high also came at 3:14 p.m.
Colorado Springs reached 96 degrees Thursday and Friday. Pueblo tied its September 9 record at 98 degrees but broke the record for September 10 with a high of 100 degrees. Denver set records Thursday and Friday with temps of 96 and 99 degrees respectively.
The reason for the higher temps is due to a high pressure system above the state, lead meteorologist with the National Weather Service Klint Skelly told The Gazette earlier this week.
"That high pressure center is also associated with very dry air," he said. "When we get that dry of air, the air is able to warm more quickly and cool more efficiently due to the lack of moisture."