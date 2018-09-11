Colorado Springs' soaring temperatures Tuesday broke the day's heat record set in 1895, the National Weather Service in Pueblo reported.
The heat hit 90 degrees at the Colorado Springs Airport, the city's official measurement site, at 2:59 p.m. The city's average temperature on Sept. 11 is 77 degrees, weather service data show.
Expect unseasonable heat through the weekend, with highs of 87 degrees Wednesday and Thursday and 86 degrees Friday and Saturday,the weather service predicted.
The first day of fall is Sept. 22 — less than two weeks away.