Colorado Springs broke another daily record after temperatures reached 96 degrees Thursday morning, toppling the city's previous June 17 record of 95 degrees.
That previous record, set in 2012, came as firefighters battled the Waldo Canyon fire northwest of Colorado Springs.
Other Colorado cities faced record-breaking heat Thursday as well.
In Pueblo, temperatures reached 103, which broke a record set in 2017 of 102. In Alamosa, residents saw temperatures reach 91 Thursday afternoon, breaking records set in 2012 and 2017 at 89 degrees. In Denver, it reached 100 degrees, beating the previous record of 98 degrees set in 2012
Colorado Springs' record Thursday came after record-breaking heat on Wednesday that reached triple digits.
Colorado Springs Utilities Public Affairs Specialist Ted Skroback said the city used the second all-time highest peak amount of electricity yesterday, which Skroback said was likely a result of people trying to stay comfortable with air-conditioning.
"We actually plan for higher usage when there are forecasts for high heat," Skroback said. "Temperatures aren't the only records being broken."
Temperatures in Denver rose to triple digits for the third day in row Thursday, tying for the fifth-longest 100-day streak in the city’s recorded history, according to the weather service.
The temperature reached 100 degrees just before 2 p.m. at Denver International Airport, the official recording station for the city.
It's only the sixth time Denver has had 100-degree temperatures for at least three days in a row, the weather service said. Thursday morning’s low of 68 degrees also broke the record for warmest minimum temperature, previously 64 degrees.