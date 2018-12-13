A 17-year-old boy who spent most of his life in foster care was lured to his death soon after being reunited with his biological family by a girl he thought he was meeting for a date, his mother and sister say.
Two 16-year-olds, a boy and a girl, have been arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder in the Nov. 5 fatal shooting of Luis Starkey Chavez on Deerfield Hills Road in southeast Colorado Springs. He was taken to a hospital, where he died the next day.
The suspects' names haven't been released because of their ages, and authorities have said very little about what led up to Luis' death. But his older sister, Rebecca Pietsch, and his biological mother, Carmelita Serna, shared some of what police told them about the slaying.
"Literally, Luis was perfect all the way around, his only flaw is he boasted a little bit," Pietsch said. "He worked hard. He worked full time. So when he got his paycheck, he'd be quick to kind of flaunt it on Facebook to impress the other teenage girls, you know what I mean? He'd like to brag about that. Like, how many other 16 or 17-year-olds do you know that are pulling in $800, $900 checks every week? And he bragged about it to get the girls. He wasn't a virgin teenager, that's for sure."
On what appears to be his Facebook page, his profile picture and cover photo both show him fanning out fistfuls of cash, from twenties to hundred-dollar bills.
Luis had been working with his biological father installing floors while he took classes online, Pietsch said. But bragging made him an "easy target," and he had been set up before by a girl who apparently wanted his money.
This time when a girl reached out to Luis, she promised she would be alone, Pietsch said. "She told my brother all he had to do was just bring her a little bit of weed, and she was home all alone. Their motive was robbery, so they just shot him in his head."
But Luis likely didn't have much money on him, Pietsch said. His grandmother recently had helped him open up a bank account, and he wanted to start saving up his first car.
"My grandma started putting that rule on him, like not to carry your full $900 cash on you after cashing your check," Pietsch said. "He started depositing his money, so that's even the most stupidest part about it. If they would have caught him on a good day, yeah, they probably would have got $800 or $900 off of him, which still isn't worth a life, but that week, I think they only got like $300 off of him, tops."
Before meeting with The Gazette on Wednesday, Pietsch and Serna said they went to a meeting at the 4th Judicial District Attorney's Office. They said prosecutors won't pursue the death penalty, which frustrates them.
"Of course we have so much feeling in our hearts, from anger to sad to hurt to just pain to wanting to cause pain," Pietsch said. "You know what I man? It's such a torn feeling that we're experiencing right now, so of course we have that feeling in our heart where we feel like it should be a death for a death."
And they want answers about Luis' slaying.
"What we want, of course, are details — like what was his facial expression when he found out that the girl wasn't alone?" Pietsch said. "But of course, we won't get those probably ever."
But they remember Luis as inspiration to those who knew him.
When Serna saw him in the hospital after the shooting, she told him, "It's OK, son. You were such a legend."
And then at a candlelight vigil his friends held for him, Pietsch said said she kept hearing that word over and over.
"They weren't there to hear my mom say that word, 'legend,' but all of them used that word the night of the candlelight, too," Pietsch said.
In some ways, his life had been difficult, his mother and sister said.
Serna said Luis was placed into foster care because she and his father were drug users. He later was legally adopted.
"He was taken away from them when he was a baby, but his foster parents always let me be a part of his life," Pietsch said. "It was kind of really hard for him — I was the only one he knew that was blood."
But he struggled with adapting to his adopted parents and rebelled, Pietsch said. "After so many teenage years of rebelling, when he was 16, they let him come back to us." Once he was back with his biological family, "he just glowed," she said.
Serna acknowledged that she only knew him a short time — first because she "lost him to drugs," and then because he was killed.
"I only had him two years of his while life — one year when he was baby, and one year when he was 17," she said.
Luis' biological dad got him into boxing, and he would spend most of his time either at the gym, at the skate park or at work, his sister said.
"He knew how to dedicate himself to what he truly wanted, and he was definitely a go-getter," Pietsch said. "I was going through his Facebook posts, and something that he had said was, 'I just want to be so successful it stresses me out,' and that fit his personality. He wasn't a stressed out person. He was a very happy person. But when it came to dedicating himself to responsibility and to a future, he cared. He really cared."
He had even started taking about his desire to have children, Pietsch and Serna said.
"He had it all figured out, he thought," Pietsch said, smiling.