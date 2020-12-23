A missing 11-year-old boy who ran away from home was found safe Wednesday morning, police said.
Police rushed to Quail Lake and Bayfield Way Tuesday shortly before 4 p.m. where the boy's mother said Joseph Seager ran away from home taking some clothing with him. Police did an "extensive search" of the area but did not find him initially.
Colorado Springs Duty Lieutenant tweeted Wednesday around 8:20 a.m. that he was found and safe.