Colorado Springs bomb squad investigating possible grenade in residential garbage can

The Colorado Springs Police Department's bomb squad is examining a possible grenade found in a garbage can near Bonfoy Avenue and St. Vrain Street in a neighborhood east of downtown, Gazette news partner KKTV reports.

“I was going to put some stuff in the garbage can and I moved the Walmart bag that was on top, and there was a grenade,” Floyd Clarke told KKTV. “I reached down and touched it, when I moved the bag I touched it, then I seen what it was and it said ‘grenade frag’ on it so I went inside and called 911 right away.”

