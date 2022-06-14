 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Colorado Springs bomb squad investigating possible grenade in residential garbage can

  • Updated
  • Comments
Bomb Squad

CSPD's bomb squad is on the scene where a possible grenade was found in a residential trash can east of downtown Colorado Springs. (KKTV)

 KKTV

An unexpected discovery Tuesday morning triggered an ongoing investigation in a residential neighborhood east of downtown Colorado Springs, according to a report from Gazette news partner KKTV.

The Colorado Springs Police Department's bomb squad is examining a possible grenade found in a garbage can near Bonfoy Avenue and St. Vrain Street in a neighborhood east of downtown, Gazette news partner KKTV reports.

“I was going to put some stuff in the garbage can and I moved the Walmart bag that was on top, and there was a grenade,” Floyd Clarke told KKTV. “I reached down and touched it, when I moved the bag I touched it, then I seen what it was and it said ‘grenade frag’ on it so I went inside and called 911 right away.”

Read the full report at KKTV

Tags

Sign Up for Springs Morning Brew

Your morning rundown of the latest news from Colorado Springs and around the country

View all of our newsletters.

Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

View all of our newsletters.
Load comments

Sign Up For Free

Subscribe to Our Newsletter for Free

Get a Subscription

Access all of our premium content, get unlimited digital access and more!
Subscribe