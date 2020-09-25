Colorado Springs blew past another record high Friday and is poised to make another run for the record Saturday, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.

At 5:03 PM, Colorado Springs topped out at 91 degrees which breaks the old record high for this date, Sept 25th, of 87 degrees set in 1998. — NWS Pueblo (@NWSPueblo) September 25, 2020

Friday reached a record high of 91 degrees, topping the previous record of 87 degrees set in 1998, according to National Weather Service data.

Saturday is forecast to reach 90 degrees, which would also surpass the record high 87 degrees for Sept. 26, set in 2001.

"So far in 2020, Colorado Springs has had 51 days of high temperatures 90 degrees or greater. This sets a new record for the greatest (90-plus) degree days in a year. The old record was 49 days set in 2012," the agency tweeted Friday.

Another "Song of Fire and Ice" over southern Colorado. Sat will likely set new record high temps across the region with a Red Flag Warning from 11a-8p. A storm system is expected to bring snow to the high country Sun evening - Mon morning. Impacts will be minimal #COwx #Colorado pic.twitter.com/pozB7uIlcm — NWS Pueblo (@NWSPueblo) September 25, 2020

Gusty winds and dry air have prompted a red flag warning that will go into effect from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday for western El Paso, Teller, Lake, Chaffee and Fremont counties.

“Fire danger will be high through Saturday," Gazette news partner KKTV reported. “No outdoor burning. Highs will be in the 90s for most, 80s for our mountain communities.”

A strong cold front is expected to move through the region Sunday morning, with a possible low of 33 degrees Sunday night and a chance of rain and snow that could continue into Monday, KKTV reported.

“Right now, we should be cool enough to see some wet snowflakes for elevations over 7,500 feet (Teller County, Monument Hill),” KKTV said. Snowfall will be minor.

Cooler temperatures in the 60s and 70s will continue through next week.