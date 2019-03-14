Outages
52,991 Colorado Springs Utilities customers who lost power Wednesday or Thursday.
Flights
68 flights canceled at Colorado Springs Airport between Wednesday and Thursday.
Wind speed
96 mph - strongest gust of wind clocked by the National Weather Service at the Colorado Springs Airport.
78 mph - Previous record wind gust at the airport, clocked in 2017 and 1999.
Stranded motorists
More than 1,000 awaiting rescue Wednesday night.
Highway closed
27 hours - Parts of Interstate 25 closed between Wednesday and Thursday afternoon.
Snow totals
3 inches at the Colorado Springs Airport
9 inches near the Air Force Academy
10½ inches in Black Forest
16 inches in Monument