blizzard aftermath
A tree was uprooted and fell on a house in East Colorado Springs on Thursday, March 14, 2019 in Colorado Springs following from the 'Bomb Cyclone' that hit the front range yesterday. (Photo by Dougal Brownlie, The Gazette).

 Dougal Brownlie The Gazette
Outages

52,991 Colorado Springs Utilities customers who lost power Wednesday or Thursday.

Flights

68 flights canceled at Colorado Springs Airport between Wednesday and Thursday.

Wind speed

96 mph - strongest gust of wind clocked by the National Weather Service at the Colorado Springs Airport.

78 mph - Previous record wind gust at the airport, clocked in 2017 and 1999.

Stranded motorists

More than 1,000 awaiting rescue Wednesday night.

Highway closed

27 hours - Parts of Interstate 25 closed between Wednesday and Thursday afternoon.

Snow totals

3 inches at the Colorado Springs Airport

9 inches near the Air Force Academy

10½ inches in Black Forest

16 inches in Monument

