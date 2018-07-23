Colorado Springs’ new bike-share program was used almost 2,000 times in its first month on the streets, signaling to PikeRide officials that the city is ready to move on two wheels.
“PikeRide’s ridership is impressive for less than a month,” said Executive Director Jolie NeSmith. “I think people are participating and engaged, so it seems like bike sharing fits well here.”
Between June 26 and July 23, 635 people used the 208 purple bicycles 1,950 times across 4,819 miles in the greater downtown area. The trips equaled an estimated 191,966 calories burned.
Although NeSmith said she’s encouraged by the early numbers and anticipates about 50,000 annual trips, Colorado Springs’ ridership shies in comparison with that of other Front Range cities.
Aurora’s bike-share program reported 39,516 trips and 26,525 miles — or 6,586 trips and 4,421 miles per month — in its first six months, from October through March. Denver B-cycle riders pedaled 755,409 miles in 2017, or 62,950 miles per month, The Denver Post reported. The B-cycle program launched in 2010 and offers more than 700 bicycles.
Like Aurora’s 1,200-bicycle fleet, PikeShare is dockless. Bicycles can be parked anywhere within a defined district, which, for Colorado Springs is a 12-square-mile area around downtown within the Legacy Loop.
Phase 2 of PikeShare will expand the district to Manitou Springs to the west and south toward Lake Avenue.
NeSmith said residents have expressed interest in bicycles for the northern part of the city, especially near the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs.
“We’re still looking to fund the bikes we have through sponsors and other investors,” NeSmith said.
“Plus, we want to make sure we have a really solid system before we expand to other parts of the city.”
A 30-minute ride costs $2. An annual membership for unlimited 60-minute rides costs $90.
