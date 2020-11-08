A Colorado Springs bicyclist died Sunday after being injured in a collision with an automobile, police said.
The crash occurred about 12:30 p.m. at Centennial Boulevard and High Tech Way, just northeast of Garden of Gods on the city's west side.
Police say the cyclist, who wasn’t named, was southbound on Centennial and “drove into the southbound lane of traffic and was struck by a southbound Subaru.”
No charges have been filed against the driver, and the investigation is continuing, police said. The driver did not appear to be speeding or under the influence of any substances.
The cyclist was the 42nd person killed in a crash in Colorado Springs this year. There were a total of 42 fatalities in 2019.