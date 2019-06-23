Coming off a record 48 traffic fatalities last year, Colorado Springs started what is known as the "100 Deadliest Days" with two deadly crashes in the past two days.
The latest was the driver of a minibike, who died Saturday night after running a red light in southeast Colorado Springs, police said. The name and age of the victim has not been released.
The crash happened just before 9 p.m. at South Academy Boulevard and Pace Drive. Police said a Chevy Equinox traveling south on Academy Boulevard collided with a minibike heading west on Pace that failed to stop for a red light.
The driver died in the crash, police reported. The death is the 20th traffic fatality in Colorado Springs this year and the second person killed in a crash in the last two days.
Late Friday, a motorcyclist was killed in a three-car crash on Voyager Parkway in north Colorado Springs. The driver of a pickup that turned in front of the motorcyclist was cited for suspected drunken driving.
Last year, the Colorado Department of Transportation reported that "more fatal crashes happen on Colorado roads during the three months between Memorial Day and Labor Day than any other time of year."
The "100 Deadliest Days" are largely due to more cars on the road, an increase in motorcyclists and teen drivers and a historic increase in impaired driving, according to CDOT.
“We can’t ignore the data — more fatalities happen on Colorado roads between Memorial Day and Labor Day than any other stretch during the year,” said Darrell Lingk, director of the Office of Transportation Safety at CDOT. “That’s why we’re ramping up our efforts during this 100-day period to ensure everyone travels safely.”
This year, CDOT’s “The Heat is On” initiative led to local police and sheriff’s departments arresting 55 people on suspicion of driving under the influence from May 24-28. Statewide, 332 impaired driving arrests were made during those five days.
Before Friday, CDOT had reported that seven people have died in impairment-related traffic deaths this year in Colorado Springs, the most of any city in the state. And El Paso County leads among counties, with eight impairment-related deaths.
El Paso County Sheriff's Office announced last month that crash data, traffic complaints and SMART trailers will be compiled to help pinpoint where specifically problematic spots are. The areas deemed most dangerous will receive extra law enforcement attention.