The Colorado Springs based Global SuperTanker arrived in Brazil Friday to help fight the raging wildfires wreaking havoc on the Amazon rainforest.
The Amazon, which spans across eight countries and covers 40% of South America, produces 20% of earth's oxygen. The National Institute for Space Research, Brazil's space research center, collected data that shows an 80% increase in wildfires for the country this year compared to last. This year's increase in blazes has ravaged Brazil and surrounding countries with smoke, NASA imagery shows.
On Friday, President Trump offered the United States' assistance in fighting the flames.
Just spoke with President @JairBolsonaro of Brazil. Our future Trade prospects are very exciting and our relationship is strong, perhaps stronger than ever before. I told him if the United States can help with the Amazon Rainforest fires, we stand ready to assist!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 23, 2019
The B747-400 SuperTanker carries 18,600 gallons of flame retardant while traveling over 600 mph, according to the company's website. By comparison, a Peterson Air Force Base MAFFS-equipped C-130 aircraft sent to help fight fires in 2017 can carry up to 3,000 gallons of water or retardant.
The company has contracts with Colorado Springs, El Paso County and other Colorado counties.
This is the #SuperTanker taxiing in from our first mission of the day in Bolivia #BoliviaFires pic.twitter.com/sUbnCBAZHo— Global SuperTanker (@GlobalSuperTank) August 24, 2019
"Operating from its base in Colorado springs, the SuperTanker can reach virtually any point in North America in approximately 4.5 hours," the tanker's website reads.
Last year, the SuperTanker was deployed to northern California to help take control of the deadliest and most destructive wildfire season in the state's history.