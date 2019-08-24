westgate 2.jpg (copy)
The Global Supertanker firefighting plane.

The Colorado Springs based Global SuperTanker arrived in Brazil Friday to help fight the raging wildfires wreaking havoc on the Amazon rainforest. 

The Amazon, which spans across eight countries and covers 40% of South America, produces 20% of earth's oxygen. The National Institute for Space Research, Brazil's space research center, collected data that shows an 80% increase in wildfires for the country this year compared to last. This year's increase in blazes has ravaged Brazil and surrounding countries with smoke, NASA imagery shows.

On Friday, President Trump offered the United States' assistance in fighting the flames.

The B747-400 SuperTanker carries 18,600 gallons of flame retardant while traveling over 600 mph, according to the company's website. By comparison, a Peterson Air Force Base MAFFS-equipped C-130 aircraft sent to help fight fires in 2017 can carry up to 3,000 gallons of water or retardant.

The company has contracts with Colorado Springs, El Paso County and other Colorado counties.

"Operating from its base in Colorado springs, the SuperTanker can reach virtually any point in North America in approximately 4.5 hours," the tanker's website reads.

Last year, the SuperTanker was deployed to northern California to help take control of the deadliest and most destructive wildfire season in the state's history.

