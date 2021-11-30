A Colorado Springs-based educational nonprofit recently received a grant that will allow them to offer $150,000 in college scholarships.

As part of its focus on promoting equity, diversity and inclusion, USAA contributed the grant to Educating Children of Color, a group dedicated to using education to combat what it calls the “cradle-to-prison pipeline” — a combination of socioeconomic forces and institutional biases that can funnel young people of color, and children living in poverty, into the criminal justice system.

Regina Walter, executive director of the nonprofit, founded Educating Children of Color after discovering, to her horror, that she had been part of that pipeline.

As a young judge, Walter saw scores of young offenders in her court, and she believed she was treating them fairly, regardless of race. Then she attended a conference on disproportionate minority confinement.

The conference was like looking in a mirror, and Walter did not like what she saw. She realized that, in drug cases, she was automatically assuming that Black offenders were dealers deserving of punishment and white offenders were addicts in need of treatment.

“It was devastating,” Walter said. “I absolutely thought I was doing it right, but for eight years I had been making decisions based on implicit bias.”

Walter spearheaded an El Paso County task force that focused on disproportionate incarceration of Black and brown youths before realizing that education could be an invaluable asset in dismantling the pipeline. She founded Educating Children of Color in 2007.

The nonprofit offers a variety of education-based programs including SAT prep courses, leadership training and Diversity University, which offers training “to improve the ability of professionals and the community to respond to the needs of a culturally diverse population,” according to its website. They have also provided more than $230,000 in scholarships and grants.

Now, armed with an educational gift from USAA, Walter is excited at the prospect of being able to send even more teens to college.

“We’ve been able to do that, up to this point, with registration fees and sponsorships,” said Walter, who lists GE Johnson, Beauty Brands and the historically Black fraternity Omega Psi Phi among the nonprofit’s sponsors. “But now, with this enormous grant from USAA, we’ll be able to award five times as much in financial assistance to local scholars in a one-year period.”

“We are thrilled to be able to support such an impactful organization in our local Colorado Springs community,” said Kent Fortune, Vice President and General Manager of the Colorado Springs USAA office. “ECOC is a strong organization that is making an impact on our children and we look forward to seeing how the scholarships will help propel their futures.”

Applying for a scholarship is a simple process, Walter said.

“You just go to the Educating Children of Color website, follow the prompts, register for the annual ECOC summit, and that’s that,” she said.

The summit, which will be held Jan. 15 via Zoom, is an event that offers a host of equity and diversity-based sessions for teens, parents and professionals. All scholarship recipients are required to register for and attend the summit.

Walter pointed out that scholarship eligibility is not predicated on skin color nor ethnic background.

“Our scholarships, in fact, are available to any student regardless of race, ethnicity, gender identity or sexual orientation,” Walter said. “They are not limited to Black and brown students, although that is our target audience.”

To apply for a scholarship or register for the summit, visit www.educatingchildrenofcolor.org.