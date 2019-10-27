The Colorado Springs-based Global SuperTanker, a Boeing 747-400 aerial firefighting plane, was dispatched Friday to help fight fires in California, according to Dan Reese, president of Global SuperTanker.
“It was ordered Friday and flew fires all day Saturday and missions Sunday,” he said. “The winds are pretty high right now, but the crew is available on base working for CalFire (California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection).”
The tanker and crew will remain on contract with the state of California as long as there’s a need, Reece said.
The SuperTanker can deliver 19,200 gallons of water, retardant or suppressant in one drop or segmented drops.
It’s been based in Sacramento and flying missions near Santa Rosa, as major fires burn in both northern and Southern California.
California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Sunday declared a statewide emergency, allowing for every resource available to fight the fires.
Nearly 200,000 people were under evacuation orders, the Sonoma County sheriff tweeted.
The SuperTanker just returned a week ago from fighting fires in South America, Reece said.