The Global SuperTanker was deployed to northern California Friday to help take control of a wildfire that has killed at least five people and forced evacuations of more than 30,000 people.
The Colorado Springs-based firefighting plane has made two sorties to assist CAL FIRE, said Global SuperTanker spokesman Lewis Lowe.
The #SuperTanker is at MCC and crew members are on the ramp this morning. They have been briefed for missions to support CAL FIRE. We will be in the air soon. Stay safe everyone.T-944 pic.twitter.com/08IZQdRrNk— Global SuperTanker (@GlobalSuperTank) November 9, 2018
Three engines from Colorado also were mobilized Friday to head to California, according to Caley Fisher, spokeswoman for the Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control:
- One Type 6 engine from North Metro Fire Rescue District in Broomfield
- One Type 6 engine from Timberline Fire Protection District in Black Hawk
- One Type 3 engine from Deer Mountain Fire Protection District in Cotopaxi