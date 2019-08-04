Police in Colorado Springs are investigating two different bank robberies in just two days.
On Saturday, the Chase Bank near N. Academy Boulevard and Montebello Drive was robbed just before 2 p.m. It isn't clear if the suspect was armed. Last time this article was updated, police were only able to describe the suspect as a white man in his thirties. There were no injuries in the robbery.
On Friday, officers were called to a bank in the 2800 block of Briargate Boulevard at . An "undisclosed" amount of money was taken and a suspect has not been located. The two banks are about four miles away from each other.
