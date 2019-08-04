GazetteSlate.jpg (copy)

Police in Colorado Springs are investigating two different bank robberies in just two days.

On Saturday, the Chase Bank near N. Academy Boulevard and Montebello Drive was robbed just before 2 p.m. It isn't clear if the suspect was armed. Last time this article was updated, police were only able to describe the suspect as a white man in his thirties. There were no injuries in the robbery.

On Friday, officers were called to a bank in the 2800 block of Briargate Boulevard at . An "undisclosed" amount of money was taken and a suspect has not been located. The two banks are about four miles away from each other.

