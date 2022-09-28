Facebook posts and an observant off-duty detective helped lead police to a Colorado Springs man who is accused of robbing four banks and botching a fifth robbery, according to an arrest affidavit.

Lorenzo Herrera, 30, was being held on a $250,000 bond at the El Paso County jail after Colorado Springs police arrested him last week in connection with a string of bank heists in 2020 and a robbery that occurred earlier this month.

Herrera is accused of robbing the Ent Credit Union in southeast Colorado Springs on Oct. 15, 2020. The affidavit states that Herrera entered the bank and passed a note to a teller demanding that she give him $1,000 or he would kill her.

On Oct. 26, 2020, Herrera entered another Colorado Springs bank and handed the teller a note demanding $1,000 in cash, according to the affidavit.

"Don't make a scene, I'll kill you. Don't give me a tracker. I'll come back and kill you," the note read.

Detectives discovered that the robber fled in a 2003 Acura MDX, according to the affidavit.

The affidavit states that Herrera was involved in two more robbery attempts in 2020. He made off with about $5,000 in a November robbery and botched a bank heist in December, when he made off with nothing.

During the botched robbery, detectives again witnessed the robber leave in an Acura MDX.

In March 2021, an off-duty detective saw a 2003 Acura MDX matching the description of the vehicle used in two of the robbery attempts, according to the affidavit.

The detective took a picture of the car's license plate and discovered that Herrera had been pulled over driving the vehicle earlier that year.

Detectives obtained a search warrant for Herrera's Facebook account and found that he sent a message to his girlfriend the day after the first robbery that said, "Got rent paid," according to the affidavit.

Herrera was arrested following a bank robbery on Sept. 8 in which he walked into a Chase Bank in northeast Colorado Springs and handed a teller a note stating, "DO NOT make a scene or you die first. Start with all the big bills and make it fast," according to the affidavit.

The teller told detectives that the robber stole $340.

Because of the similarity of the most recent robbery to the string of robberies that occurred in 2020, detectives again requested a search warrant for Herrera's Facebook account, according to the affidavit.

The affidavit shows that detectives found messages between Herrera and his girlfriend the day of the Sept. 8 robbery where he had his girlfriend case the bank before the heist. After robbing the bank, Herrera wrote his girlfriend that he "did it and I only got like 500." He also wrote that "I think I'm just gonna have to keep doing it until I have enough," according to the affidavit. Police said they believe that Herrera was robbing banks to pay off a debt.

Police arrested Herrera on suspicion of four counts of aggravated robbery with a real or simulated weapon and one count of attempted aggravated robbery with a real or simulated weapon. He is accused of stealing just under $7,500 in the robberies.

In 2010, Herrera pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated robbery with a real or simulated weapon and was sentenced to six years in the Colorado Department of Corrections, according to court records. He also pleaded guilty to third-degree assault on three occasions and controlled substance possession twice between 2016 and 2022, according to court records.

His next court appearance is scheduled for Oct. 4.