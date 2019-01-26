The lineup of candidates and a sole question for voters to decide have been set for Colorado Springs’ crowded April 2 ballot.
Up for grabs is the mayor's office and three at-large seats on the City Council. Mayor John Suthers and incumbent councilmen Bill Murray and Tom Strand are all seeking to retain their seats. The third at-large councilman, Merv Bennett, is prevent from running again by term limits.
City Clerk Sarah Johnson validated signatures collected by each candidate and has set the order in which they will appear on the ballot.
Mayoral candidates:
- Lawrence Martinez
- John Suthers
- John Pitchford
- Juliette Parker
Council candidates:
- Gordon Klingenschmitt
- Bill Murray
- Val Snider
- Wayne Williams
- Tony Gioia
- Terry Martinez
- Regina English
- Tom Strand
- Randy Tuck
- Athena Roe
- Dennis Spiker
In addition, a single question will appear on the ballot. The Professional Firefighters Association IAFF Local 5, is seeking collective bargaining rights.