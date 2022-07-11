Colorado Springs has gotten a boost from the state in its effort to keep public pools open through the rest of this summer amid a continuing lifeguard shortage.
At the end of last month, Gov. Jared Polis announced the Pools Special Initiative 2022, a one-time grant program designed to help attract, train and retain lifeguards in cities that have experienced reduced pool hours or closures due to staffing issues.
Colorado Springs applied for the maximum grant of $25,000 and was awarded $12,500, which will be used for referral and retention bonuses to both new and existing pool staff, overtime pay and a "robust benefits package" for employees, according to city spokeswoman Jennifer Schreuder.
She said the state's Department of Local Affairs reported that all 71 municipalities that applied for the grant received funding, which totaled nearly $850,000 statewide.
Theresa Johnson, a senior vice president of the YMCA of the Pikes Peak Region, said the organization is "getting started" in incorporating the funds into recruitment and marketing strategy to bring on more lifeguards around town.
In addition to its indoor pools, the YMCA collaborates with the city to operate the city-owned Monument Valley and Wilson Ranch pools.
With the funding, Johnson hopes a potential new wave of certified lifeguards will allow both the YMCA's and the public pools to increase their daily capacities and extend open hours, which had been reduced this summer and last.
“If we have more lifeguards, we can allow more people into the swimming pool at a given time,” she said.
Pool hours are listed online but can revert to block scheduling when at full capacity.
Local pools across the nation have been strapped for staff since the COVID pandemic shut down pools and essentially terminated certification training for a year's worth of new lifeguards. Others let their certifications lapse or found work elsewhere.
Johnson said that at full strength, YMCA normally staffs 300 lifeguards but has currently filled just around 68% of those positions. Still, she said, the situation is in "better shape than last year."
By early June of 2021, the city had only filled 50% of lifeguard positions needed to operate the pools.
“Typically, when you build your lifeguard staff, a lot are up and coming and are coming back next year," Johnson said. "When everything shut down in 2020 for COVID, we weren't hiring. We didn’t have that group coming back in 2021 and it has had a trickle-down effect.”
The city's Portal Pool, near Austin Bluffs and north Union Boulevard, will remain closed for the third year as the city evaluates repair needs. The Monument Valley and Wilson Ranch pools do not require a YMCA membership to visit.
Johnson said that as the YMCA trains and adds more lifeguards, pool hours can be extended accordingly but that capacity will always reflect a safe swimmer-to- lifeguard ratio.
“We constantly monitor and we constantly work through (staffing changes)," she said. "We’re staying vigilant. It is important that safety comes first.”