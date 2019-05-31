GLENDALE, Ariz. • A fugitive sought in a fatal shooting was apprehended in Colorado Springs, say police in this Phoenix suburb.
Karriem Seymour, 52, has been extradited to Phoenix and jailed on suspicion of first-degree murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, police said. He was taken into custody May 16 in Colorado Springs.
Damon Frye, 31, was shot to death April 9, and witnesses identified Seymour, who had fled before police arrived. Officers then got a felony warrant for Seymour's arrest.
The men were in an apartment complex courtyard having a barbecue when they argued and Frye was shot. He died later in a hospital.