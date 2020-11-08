Lindsay Lackey held onto the idea for her debut young adult book for years, but she never let herself write it.
Instead, the Colorado Springs native focused her attention on writing other manuscripts and reading other books. Until one day, on a plane ride from northern California to Hawaii in late 2015, Lackey closed the cover on Rebecca Stead's “When You Reach Me” and knew it was time to begin writing her own novel.
“I started taking notes right there on the plane,” Lackey said by phone from her home in the San Francisco Bay area, where she lives with her husband and two dogs. “Suddenly I knew I needed to write my story. I needed to write something that made others feel the way ‘When You Reach Me’ made me feel.”
Over the course of the next four years Lackey penned and refined “All the Impossible Things,” a middle-grade novel set in Colorado about a young girl named Red navigating the foster care system. It was published in September 2019.
And recently, Lackey teamed up with the Pikes Peak Library District and the El Paso County Department of Human Services to donate and distribute 60 copies of the book last month to El Paso County foster children “with the hope that the story will show that others experience foster care just like them,” according to a county press release.
About 700 children of all ages were in out-of-home care on any given day this year in the county, Department of Human Services Executive Director Julie Krow said in an email.
“Youth in foster care are actively experiencing some of the most difficult things and it is our hope that youth can learn it is not an impossible thing to be able to live in safe families,” said Jenni Swogger, the county’s Children, Youth and Family Services assistant manager of Kinship and Foster Care Programs.
Lackey’s own family were her muses, particularly an aunt and uncle who were the inspiration for the foster parents she created in “All the Impossible Things.” When they were in their 50s and with grandchildren of their own, Lackey said her relatives became foster parents and eventually adopted a young girl.
Often, portrayals of the foster care system and the people in it — the foster children, families and caseworkers — can be negative, Lackey said. She wanted to provide an alternative view.
“I was so inspired by this middle-aged couple who were opening up their home, and I wanted to showcase the positive aspects of foster care,” Lackey said.
“The message that we hope children in foster care can take away from this is that the responsibility for managing their safety does not rest on their shoulders,” Swogger said. “They are not responsible for their parents' choices nor for putting their family back together. Additionally, I hope they can take away that trusting in their safe caregivers and caseworkers is so valuable and that talking about it can help alleviate the scary feelings and emotions that sometimes take over.”
The book was also selected this year to be the featured young adult title in the Pikes Peak Library District’s All Pikes Peak Reads program because of its impactful message, said district spokeswoman Kayah Swanson.
“All Pikes Peak Reads is really geared toward fostering a dialogue across social and generational lines,” Swanson said. “This book has themes that are easy for teens and young adults to understand and it’s impactful for young adults to read. It’s not a topic often discussed and we saw a great opportunity to talk about what foster care is and how it works locally.”
As part of the program, the library district will host Lackey in a virtual author visit from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday. Lackey will give a presentation on her book and answer questions from readers during the event.
To sign up for the event, visit ppld.org/appr and click “Click here to join” under the “Young Adult Title” heading.
Overall, Lackey says she hopes the book’s message reaches kids in foster care in El Paso County and the rest of the country.
“The ultimate theme of the book is that with love, anything is possible,” she said. “Every child is important. Every child deserves to be loved. You are loved. You are seen. You are valuable. I hope kids see that as well as believe it.”