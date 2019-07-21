MINTURN • The cities of Colorado Springs and Aurora are increasing their efforts to develop a reservoir on lower Homestake Creek in the Eagle River basin that would hold between 6,850 acre-feet and 20,000 acre-feet of water.
The two Front Range cities, working together as Homestake Partners, have filed an application with the U.S. Forest Service to drill test bores at four potential dam sites on the creek, renowned for its complex wetlands.
They briefed members of Colorado’s congressional delegation in April about federal legislation they are drafting to adjust the Holy Cross Wilderness boundary near the dam sites.
And Aurora spent $4.1 million in 2018 to purchase a 150-acre private parcel that accounts for about half the surface area of the 20,000-acre-foot version of the reservoir, removing one obstacle to submitting a land-use application to the Forest Service.
“We are in preparation to permit this overall project, to try and get that larger application in, so every piece of the project has had more time and effort spent on it,” said Kathy Kitzmann, a water resources principal with Aurora Water.
The Whitney Reservoir project is defined in part by the Eagle River Memorandum of Understanding, a 1998 agreement that gives Colorado Springs and Aurora a basis to pursue 20,000 acre-feet of water from the Western Slope.
Whitney Creek, flows into Homestake Creek just above the four potential dam alignments now being studied. The dam that would form Whitney Reservoir would stand across Homestake Creek.
Of the Whitney Reservoir project, Kevin Lusk, the principal engineer at Colorado Springs Utilities, said, “We’ve been serious about it for the last 20 years.”
The drilling application “is another step in the continuum from concept to reality,” he said.
On June 25, the two cities submitted an application with the Eagle-Holy Cross Ranger District for permission from the White River National Forest to drill 13 test bores to explore the geology under the four sites, which are clustered on the creek between 3 and 5 miles from U.S. 24 and Homestake Roa near Camp Hale.
The drilling application says Colorado Springs and Aurora are conducting “a fatal-flaw level reservoir siting study” that “comprises subsurface exploration to evaluate feasibility of dam construction.”
“We’ll definitely send out a scoping statement, asking for public comment, but it won’t be about a dam,” said White River National Forest supervisor Scott Fitzwilliams. “It will be about drilling the holes.”
Fitzwilliams warned that the Forest Service would not likely be in favor of disturbing the area’s wetlands.
Each hole would take up to five days to drill, so there could be 65 days of drilling this fall or, if the application is not approved this year, in 2020, Lusk said.
The drill rigs are about 8 feet wide, 22 feet long and 8 feet high. To get the rigs to drilling sites, some wetlands may be crossed and trees could be cut.
The geology under the four sites will help determine the size of a dam and how much water a reservoir could hold, Lusk said. And that could affect how much wilderness area might be encroached.
The 20,000-acre-foot version would flood a corner of the wilderness area but would also require moving Homestake Road up the mountainside, impacting 500 acres.
An adjustment to a wilderness boundary requires an act of Congress. In April, representatives from the two cities described the potential boundary change to staffers of U.S. Sens. Michael Bennet and Cory Gardner and U.S. Reps. Scott Tipton, Jason Crow, Joe Neguse and Doug Lamborn.
Fitzwilliams said Monday the Forest Service won’t accept a full-blown land-use application for Whitney Reservoir until the wilderness boundary issues are resolved.
A 2016 study estimated between 26 and 180 acres of wetlands on lower Homestake Creek would be impacted by Whitney Reservoir.
“This is one of the finest wetlands we can find on our forest — it’s unbelievable,” Fitzwilliams said. “From an environmental impact standpoint, this would not be a project that we would be favorable to.”