Colorado Springs attorney Steven Katzman has been selected for a judgeship in the El Paso County Court, Gov. Jared Polis’ office announced Friday.
A partner at Katzman, Beck & Thom, P.C. since 2018, Katzman beat out two other final candidates — Colorado Springs attorneys Marika Frady and Amanda Philipps — for the judgeship. He will succeed the Hon. Laura Findorff, who was appointed to the District Court in April.
Katzman is a graduate of Arapahoe High School in Littleton and the University of Colorado. A recipient of the American Jurisprudence Award while still in law school, he ran his own law practice in Denver for nearly 30 years before joining a Colorado Springs firm, Daniel, Thom & Katzman, P.C., in 2007. He was also an attorney at Austin, Katzman & Thom, P.C., from 2017 to 2018.
Katzman has served as an Associate Municipal Court judge for more than 25 years and was president of the Colorado Municipal Judges Association in 2010 and 2011, according to the Liberty Law Center’s website.
Gazette reporter O'Dell Isaac contributed to this report.