Candidates for an at-large seat on the Colorado Springs City Council or looking to challenge Mayor John Suthers can start their campaigns Wednesday.
Suthers, two councilmen and others who will run in the April 2 election can pick up nominating petitions and take candidate training Wednesday at the City Clerk’s Office.
The training — from 9 to 11 a.m. in room 102 of the City Administration Building, 30 S. Nevada Ave. — later will be available online at coloradosprings.gov/election.
Candidates have until Jan. 22 to submit at least 100 valid signatures of registered local voters to the clerk's office.
At-large Councilmen Tom Strand and Bill Murray have said they'll seek re-election. Also planning to run are former state Rep. Gordon Klingenschmitt, former at-large Councilman Val Snider, who served from 2011 to 2015, and Tony Gioia, an Army veteran and former El Paso County planning commissioner who sought a District 3 council seat in 2015.
Considering council bids are outgoing Secretary of State Wayne Williams and Terry Martinez, former principal at Will Rogers Elementary School.
No challengers to Suthers had come forward by Monday.