Candidates vying for an at-large seat on Colorado Springs’ City Council or looking to challenge Mayor John Suthers for his seat can officially begin their campaigns Wednesday.
Suthers, alongside two incumbents on the council and other challengers have already expressed their intention to seek office in the April 2019 municipal election, but Wednesday morning they can collect nominating petitions from the city clerk’s office, formally starting their campaigns.
City Clerk Sarah Johnson will also host a candidate training session that morning in room 102 of the City Administration Building, 30 S. Nevada Ave., city spokeswoman Jennifer Schreuder said in a release. That session will contain information about the general election and guidelines for candidate filings and campaign finance laws.
Candidates will have until Jan. 22 to collect 100 signatures of valid Colorado Springs voters and return them to Johnson’s office.
A video of that session and additional information will be available online at coloradosprings.gov/election, the release said.
At-large incumbents Tom Strand and Bill Murray have said they plan to seek re-election, while the third, Merv Bennett, is term-limited. They will be joined on the ballot by high-profile conservative and former state representative Gordon Klingenschmitt, former at-large Councilman Val Snider, who served from 2011 to 2015 and Tony Gioia, an Army veteran and former county planning commissioner.
Outgoing Secretary of State Wayne Williams previously told The Gazette he is also considering a bid and Terry Martinez, former Will Rogers Elementary School principal, said he is “getting a team together” for a possible run.
Suthers, Snider and Gioia have already created a candidate committee for their campaigns. As of Monday morning, no committees had been formed to challenge Suthers’ re-election bid.