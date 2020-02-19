It may sound like an oxymoron: less cars means more people. But that was the message at the Downtown Partnership's latest series on urban placemaking and design Wednesday night.

The fourth annual City Center Series focuses on "thoughtful planning" in Colorado Springs' downtown, the partnership's website says. Wednesday, Alissa Walker, an award-winning urbanism editor for Curbed, spoke at the Edith Kinney Gaylord Cornerstone Arts Center about how transportation can help reform the area, and called for the city to be more people-friendly.

"Downtown is about to undergo some pretty significant changes," Walker said. She referenced the multimillion dollar U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Museum and Hall of Fame coming to Colorado Springs this year and the city's widespread exponential growth.

"Transportation can really be a tool as these changes are happening so that you are achieving a whole bunch of goals at once: reducing carbon emissions, making the air cleaner, making safe streets for kids and an aging population ... that's weaning themselves off cars ... a way that's going to serve more people more equitably and make sure everyone can get around in a safe and healthy way," Walker said.

She recommended implementing a dedicated park-and-ride bus system that could help amp accessibility downtown, narrowing the city's wide streets to make room for cyclists and giving pedestrians more time at crosswalks, similar to a New York City initiative last year. There were zero pedestrian or biker deaths in Oslo, Norway, last year because the city reduced speed limits, added a bike share program and no longer allowed vehicles to pick up and drop off children outside schools.

"You can incrementally change how much space we've devoted to cars versus people," Walker said. "It's going to improve everybody's lives."

Now living in Los Angeles, Walker compared the Interstate 25 Gap project to similar widening initiatives in California, saying it was sold to Coloradans as a "lie."

"This is what happens when you build for cars," she said, pointing to a photo of congested Air Force Academy traffic. "... Does it ever get better? It is a lie."

A city that's seen considerably rapid growth in the last decade, Colorado Springs is on the cusp of smartly adapting to the mass influx, Walker said.

Boulder "has been almost so resistant to growth that it has come at a great cost to housing affordability," she said, adding Denver has struggled to give commuters an effective way to get into town.

"(Colorado Springs) is at a moment where you can make a lot of decisions and avoid a lot of mistakes," Walker said.

Designing a downtown area to be more welcoming also changes people's behavior, Walker said.

"We need to give people an opportunity to try something (new), even on a temporary basis ..." she said. "If the infrastructure was there or if the bike share hub was closer to their house, it would totally change it for them."

Urban placemaking isn't on the forefront of any politician's agenda, Walker said, but it should be. With more people moving to Colorado Springs, a national uptick in pedestrian and cyclist deaths, and millions being spent in bringing businesses to downtown, the time is now.

"We really don't have time (to stall) anymore," Walker said. "Anything that can be done fast, efficiently and as cost-efficiently as possible is what we have to start focusing on."