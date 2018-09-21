Colorado Springs has assumed its place among the great cities in America over the past year, Mayor John Suthers said Friday in his fourth annual State of the City address.
But residents, officials and businesses must look to the future and be sure to leave a positive legacy for decades to come, Suthers said.
Last year, he told about 700 city and state officials that the city was preparing to realize its place among America’s best and brightest cities. This year, to a record crowd of about 850, he said Colorado Springs’ time has come, thanks to land, infrastructure and economic developments over the past year.
“Suffice it to say, the state of our city is dynamic, and each and every day we are witnesses to the people, places and events that will shape our city’s history for future generations,” the mayor said.
He thanked Gov. John Hickenlooper, the Legislature and the Colorado Department of Transportation for the Interstate 25 widening project, which broke ground weeks ago.
And he commended the state for reforming and protecting the Colorado Public Employees’ Retirement Association.
But most accomplishments he touted have direct ties to Colorado Springs:
• The city was named the second-best place to live and the most desirable place to live in the U.S. in April and July reports by U.S. News & World Report.
“We rated the highest of any city in quality of life but also ranked very high in affordability, job opportunities and other economic criteria,” Suthers said.
• Since he assumed office in June 2015, Suthers said, 24,000 jobs have been created in the city, and registered nurses, software and systems engineers and cybersecurity personnel remain in high demand.
• More of the city’s economic stimulus is coming from the City for Champions initiative, the mayor said, with the U.S. Olympic Museum and Hall of Fame set to open next year.
Thursday morning, Suthers and other city officials gave a pitch to the state Economic Development Commission, hoping to claim $28 million more in state tax subsidies for the final piece of that initiative, an arena and stadium.
A 3,000-seat indoor arena at Colorado College, north of downtown, is planned to be home for the college’s hockey team. And a 10,000-seat outdoor stadium in southwest downtown would host the Colorado Springs Switchbacks minor league soccer team.
“Our sports ecosystem in Colorado Springs, which now generates close to half a billion dollars of economic activity annually, is now an essential part of our city’s persona,” Suthers said.
The state commission is to decide whether the city’s plan for those projects constitutes the “substantial work” required by Dec. 16 to get the funds.
• Another milestone was the amended annexation agreement for the 24,000-acre Banning Lewis Ranch on the city’s east side, Suthers said. The 30-year-old pact, updated in April after many disputes, slashes and eliminates fees for about 40 property owners to encourage growth there.
Development at the ranch could net the city $49 million in revenue over the next 30 years and see construction of 24,000 homes while creating tens of thousands of jobs, city officials have said.
But amid all the growth, Suthers said, city officials must focus on providing affordable housing by giving developers financial incentives, largely through tax credits and federal funds.
“I would suggest we make it a community goal to build, preserve and create opportunities to purchase an average of 1,000 affordable units per year over the next five years,” he said.
• Another of his goals was accomplished last November, when voters approved the resurrection of stormwater fees, charging residential property owners $5 each month and nonresidential owners $30 per acre each month.
The fees are expected to raise about $17 million a year, to be spent on 71 projects to mitigate floodwaters and pollutants that have boosted sedimentation, sullied water quality, eroded stream banks and harmed downstream communities, according to Environmental Protection Agency audits.
“General fund dollars freed up by the passage of the stormwater fees will allow us to hire 120 police officers and 32 firefighters over the next four years,” Suthers said.
But stormwater woes persist. Monday, attorneys gave closing arguments in the trial of a lawsuit launched by the EPA and state Department of Public Health and Environment. The plaintiffs seek civil penalties for alleged violations of the city’s federal stormwater permit. Pueblo County and the Lower Arkansas Valley Water Conservancy District later joined as plaintiffs as well.
U.S. District Judge Richard Matsch is expected to rule soon, and Suthers has acknowledged that more lawsuits could follow.
The city’s potential liability remains unclear, but Suthers said civil damages could force the city to raise the newly reinstated stormwater fees.
Under ballot language approved by voters, the fees can be raised only if a court orders the city to do so.
Many of the city’s recent victories can be traced to public and private partnerships, Suthers said. Similarly, many of the challenges can be solved with such partnerships.
“We must continue the task of building a city that matches our scenery,” he said. “A shining city at the foot of a great mountain.”
