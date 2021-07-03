Deputies arrested a man they say sexually assaulted a student of his while he was a band director in an Arkansas high school. Most recently, he was an assistant principal in a Colorado Springs high school.
Thursday afternoon, Boone County Sheriff’s Office deputies in Arkansas arrested 56-year-old Randell Warren Mealer on a warrant issued a day before accusing Mealer of 50 counts of first-degree sexual assault.
In court documents filed after Mealer’s arrest, prosecuting attorneys wrote that while Mealer was teaching in Arkansas during the 2017-2018 school year, he engaged in sexual activity with a student of his at least 50 times.
Mealer was recently listed as the assistant principal for the Colorado Springs region of the Goal Academy High School in school documents from 2020. Despite several calls the Gazette made for comment, no one could be reached at GOAL Academy.