Two armed robberies happened within 14 minutes and one mile of each other Thursday morning at convenience stores in eastern Colorado Springs.
About 4:52 a.m., officers responded to a call of a robbery at a 7-Eleven at 3805 E. Pikes Peak Ave. Officers learned the robber demanded cash while showing a gun, then left the store with money. At 5:06 a.m., officers received another call of a robbery at another convenience store in the 400 block of N. Murray Blvd. In both incidents, the robber showed a gun and left with money from the businesses.
Police said the descriptions of the robber were the same in both cases: a black male, early 20's, wearing white pants, a dark hoodie and a dark bandanna that covered his face.
No one was hurt in either incident.