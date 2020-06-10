Colorado Springs should see sunny, dry and warm weather Wednesday and Thursday, with highs in the mid 70s to low 80s and nary a cloud in site, ahead of potential thunderstorms Friday.
Wednesday will see a high temperature of nearly 75, with winds up to 10 mph. Thursday will look similarly, with a high near 80 and winds at 10 mph.
Here's the forecast for the next few days.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 80 and winds from 5-10 mph.
Friday: Sunny, with a high nearing 90 and winds from 5-15 mph. A 10% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 90 and winds from 5-15 mph. A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 90 and winds from 10-15 mph. A 10% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 90 and winds from 5-10 mph.