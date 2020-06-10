last days of summer

Gavin Nipper, 4, plays in the Uncle Wilber Fountain without a crowd Monday, Aug. 20, 2018, in downtown Colorado Springs’ Acacia Park.

 (Gazette file photo)

Colorado Springs should see sunny, dry and warm weather Wednesday and Thursday, with highs in the mid 70s to low 80s and nary a cloud in site, ahead of potential thunderstorms Friday.

Wednesday will see a high temperature of nearly 75, with winds up to 10 mph. Thursday will look similarly, with a high near 80 and winds at 10 mph.

Here's the forecast for the next few days.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 80 and winds from 5-10 mph.

Friday: Sunny, with a high nearing 90 and winds from 5-15 mph. A 10% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 90 and winds from 5-15 mph. A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 90 and winds from 10-15 mph. A 10% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 90 and winds from 5-10 mph.

Tags

Load comments