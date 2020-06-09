Rain, snow, thunderstorms and strong winds are expected along the Front Range on Tuesday morning ahead of a sunny, relatively cool day.
The Teller County area received 2-4 inches of snow overnight, with reports of 4 inches in Divide and of 2.4 and 4 inches in Woodland Park, according to Stephen Rodriguez, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Pueblo. Nearly 2 inches was received in Monument, and 4 inches in Silverthorne, according to the weather service. Additional reports have northern Colorado Springs receiving a dusting. A Gazette staffer reported snow in Black Forest.
Snow accumulation also occurred at Rabbit Ears and Cameron passes in Northern Colorado and Rocky Mountain National Park, Gazette news partner 9News in Denver reports.
It’s June 9 and there’s 4 inches of snow in #WoodlandPark this morning. Love #Colorado. #cowx #snowday @csgazette pic.twitter.com/xAQiViEoDQ— Nathan Van Dyne (@NathanVanDyne) June 9, 2020
"It's not uncommon for this to occur in June," Rodriguez said of snow along the Front Range.
The same area saw snow on June 5 of last year, he pointed out.
Snow is expected to taper off before noon, with area weather shifting to sunny but cooler than past days. The high in Colorado Springs on Tuesday is forecast to hit 65, with sustained winds from 25-35 mph and gusts as high as 55 mph. El Paso and Pueblo counties are under a high wind warning until noon Tuesday.
On Monday, Trail Ridge Road in Rocky Mountain National Park was closed because of the incoming snow. Click here to read more.
Here's the forecast for the next few days.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high approaching 75 and winds from 10-15 mph.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high just over 80 and winds from 5-10 mph.
Friday: Sunny, with a high nearing 90 and winds from 5-15 mph.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 90 and winds from 5-15 mph.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 90 and winds from 10-15 mph.