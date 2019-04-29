A Falcon High School student is accused of bringing a gun to school.
According to School District 49 officials, 18-year-old Joel Ramsey is facing multiple charges, reports Gazette news partner KKTV. District 49 says Ramsey did not make any threats toward the school, but the investigation showed multiple crimes were allegedly committed.
According to a statement released by D-49, the incident happened last week. D-49 says the student's actions are "extremely serious and both school and law enforcement officials are responding diligently and appropriately."
Ramsey is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday. It's still unclear what charges could be filed in the case.
Click here for more local crime and public safety news.
The tip about Ramsey came in through a Safe-2-Tell notification. The program provides students, parents, and others a way to report concerns or threats anonymously.