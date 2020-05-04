Jennimarie Ingram’s twin sixth-graders are already below where they should be in math at Colorado Springs Charter Academy, and she’s worried distance learning will lead them to fall further behind.

“They just abruptly stopped traditional school and went to something that seems like a 180-degree change,” she said. “I’m real concerned this is going to be an even bigger setback for them.”

Preliminary studies from the Northwest Evaluation Association, a Portland, Ore., research organization that created the MAP series of student assessments, show nationwide school closures in response to the pandemic could result in learning declines.

Math is more vulnerable than reading, research shows, because parents may have a hard time helping their children with the subject and students may need more individual coaching to grasp the concepts.

Estimates are that some students could return in the fall with less than 50% of normal academic gains and as much as a year behind where they should be.

“It seems like education has become a pooh-pooh — oh, schools are closed for the rest of the year, figure it out,” Ingram said.

Much about education is different under the governor’s required distance-learning format for public and private schools statewide, including more leniency with grading and attendance.

Statewide, teacher and school accountability measurements have been put on hold and standardized testing has been canceled.

The Colorado Department of Education has waived required instructional hours and will not collect individual student attendance data during the pandemic.

Decisions on grading and grade-level promotion are up to local school districts. The state Education Department has asked districts to "consider the flexibility in local policy" for seniors to complete graduation requirements.

“I’m wondering what they’re going to do in the fall in terms of assigning grade levels and about the accountability of both teachers and parents,” Ingram said. “There’s a point you have to have it, and I know in our family we’re staying up later and sleeping in more.

“Parents may not be motivated or holding themselves or their kids accountable.”

El Paso County has 15 public school districts, and each is approaching distance learning in a different way. Some expect just a few hours of schoolwork each day and others up to six hours daily.

District leaders say they are working with students and parents and being flexible in the last few weeks of school while ensuring learning continues. They have plans to minimize backsliding and learning loss, and also are focusing on helping children do all right emotionally.

“This pandemic has been hard on students,” said Superintendent John Rogerson of Harrison School District 2, the county’s most racially and economically diverse district.

“We think the social-emotional needs part and making sure our families have their basic needs met, along with providing academic needs, are important,” he said.

The last day of in-person classroom instruction for all local schools was March 13, and schools are closed for the rest of the semester, which ends this month on varying dates.

About 10% of Harrison’s 11,500 students aren’t showing up for the alternative learning format, Rogerson said. About 60% of students are doing remote learning at home and 30% are picking up hard-copy packets of assignments, he said.

Teachers and counselors are calling students who aren’t engaged to find out why and what can be done to help them, Rogerson said.

“We’re looking at those students on a case-by-case basis and make sure they have the support they need to get them through the quarter and make it to next year,” he said.

Teachers are checking in with their classes and maintaining virtual office hours, he said. And counselors have identified students in every class to call regularly and find out how they're coping.

“We’re making sure our students are getting an academic experience that’s going to get them ready for next year,” Rogerson said.

Lessons in the fourth quarter will be reviewed in the first two weeks of the fall semester to get students up to speed, he added.

An extra remote-learning summer session to help lagging kids catch up will be offered at Colorado Military Academy, a kindergarten through 10th grade charter school near Peterson Air Force Base.

Teachers will recommend some of the school's 500 students for the program, said Karen Shannahan, advancement director and fourth-grade teacher.

Grading for the fourth quarter has been frozen at whatever students received for their third-quarter performance, she said.

The method was a suggestion from the Colorado Charter School Institute, which authorizes 39 schools statewide, including Colorado Military Academy and Colorado Springs Charter Academy, where Ingram's daughters attend.

“If you do the work, you won’t get anything less than what you earned in the third quarter,” Shannahan said.

Attendance is not being taken at Colorado Military Academy. Instead, Shannahan said, “We’re going off what students turn in.”

Expectations were loosened after essential workers, such as those in the health care industry, and other parents complained they couldn’t handle the amount of work students were getting, she said.

Now, “It’s a scaled-back version of everyday curriculum but it’s hitting all the essentials.”

The county's largest district, Academy D-20, started a free online tutoring program for students who need extra support, using substitute teachers, whose work has dwindled in coronavirus times. Students can receive one hour per day for five days a week for free, said Superintendent Tom Gregory.

Grading for D-20's 26,600 students varies by level. High schoolers' course grades for the second semester will not decrease by more than 5% from the grade earned as of March 16, the day the district moved to online instruction, for example.

Grading for Fountain-Fort Carson School District 8 includes elementary students having their third-quarter grade be the same in the fourth quarter and middle school students receiving the higher of their third- and fourth-quarter grades for the final quarter.

“We placed high value on remote learning being a way for students to only improve their grades from the third quarter,” said Lori Cooper, assistant superintendent of student achievement for D-8, where nearly three-quarters of its 8,500 students are connected to military families.

Participation districtwide has been about 70%, which is lower than usual classroom attendance, Cooper said.

For the sake of equity and realizing that “students and families are experiencing this crisis in vastly different ways,” Cooper said the district has “ensured that students who are not able to engage in remote learning to the same degree as others will not be impacted by those challenges as well as the demands of remote learning.”

Grading policies haven't changed for the 1,100 students in the eastern-plains district of Ellicott D-22, but students aren’t being penalized for turning in assignments late, said Niko Kaloudis, director of innovation.

“We’re trying to find the middle ground,” he said. “Nothing is set in stone.”

Attendance is “higher than expected,” at 87% over three schools, he said, which reflects a 7% decrease from the norm.

Schoolwork is lighter than usual, Kaloudis said, with one to two hours a day for kindergarten through second-graders, two to three hours a day for third- through eighth-graders and three to four hours per day for high school students.

“We are trying to make sure students aren’t overwhelmed,” he said.

Students check in with teachers daily and have virtual face-to-face interaction. Nonresponsive students and those receiving incompletes on assignments or not making contact with instructors are called, emailed and asked how the district can assist them, Kaloudis said.

Between middle school and high school students already having school-issued electronic devices, and the district purchasing devices for elementary students and Wifi hotspots, most families are outfitted for remote education, he said.

“We want to make sure families feel supported in this time, and that they’re taking care of each other.”