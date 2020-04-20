Colorado Springs, CO (80903)

Today

Partly cloudy early followed by scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. High 57F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Showers with the chance of some thunder this evening, then skies turning partly cloudy after midnight. Low 41F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.