- PHOTOS: Documenting COVID-19 in the Pikes Peak region.
Several Pikes Peak region school districts announced Monday that in-person instruction has been canceled for the remainder of this semester, a decision that came as Gov. Jared Polis’ announced all schools would remain closed.
Polis said in a statement "K-12 school districts and postsecondary institutions will continue to suspend normal in-person instruction until the end of the school year." The decision was part of his plan to ease Colorado back open after more than a month under a stay-at-home order.
Manitou Springs School District 14, Fountain-Fort Carson School District 8, the Colorado School for the Deaf and the Blind and Widefield School District 3 announced they also will not return for classes. Those announcements came after School District 49, Harrison School District 2 and Hanover School District 28 reported last week that they were not going to reopen school buildings but would continue remote learning.
Traditional commencement ceremonies are off and school officials are looking at other ways of recognizing graduating seniors.
One district has come up with an alternative plan.
Graduating seniors from Cripple Creek-Victor School District RE-1 are to gather at the Cripple Creek-Victor High School football field June 18 at noon for a decorated car parade. As graduates' names are announced individually on loudspeakers, they will park and walk out to the 50-yard line to receive their diplomas.
Athletics at area schools remain on hold pending a ruling from the Colorado High School Activities Association, and fields and playgrounds are closed, according to letters to parents.
Many of the state's 178 public school districts had decided not to wait for an update from Polis about any extension of his school closure order.
As of Friday, Academy School District 20 and Colorado Springs School District 11, two of the region's largest, were looking to Polis to provide further direction.
The last day of school for D-20 will be May 29, for all students except seniors, whose final day will be May 22. A survey of what the class of 2020 students and parents would prefer to see for graduation concluded Friday and is being evaluated.
D-11's Superintendent Michael Thomas announced Friday traditional graduation ceremonies are canceled and alternatives are being studied.
The last day for high school seniors in Manitou Springs D-14 is May 8, and May 21 for all other students.
Manitou Springs High School Principal Markus Moeder-Chandler is to meet with the graduation committee Tuesday to discuss an alternate celebration for graduation. A survey for parents and students of the class of 2020 also will go out this week.
“The goal is that we finish even stronger than we started and that students continue to learn and grow through the last day of school,” Superintendent Elizabeth Domangue said in her announcement to parents.
In-person interaction at district buildings “still may be possible on a limited basis,” Domangue said, “but we can’t depend on in-person methods to complete the school year.”
Fountain-Fort Carson School District 8 will continue remote learning as well, a letter sent Monday from Superintendent Keith Owen stated.
“We will continue teaching, learning, and assessing during this time to provide students with valuable learning experiences to build on their foundation for next year,” he said.
Remote learning will extend through May 20, two days before the originally scheduled last day for students, and through May 15 for seniors, which was their original last day.
Free to-go meals will continue to be distributed from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Monday through Friday at Carson Middle, Mountainside Elementary, Aragon Elementary and Mesa Elementary schools. Locations and times for meals at schools across the region will continue to be updated in real-time at https://tinyurl.com/School-Meals.
Plans for a way to recognize Fountain-Fort Carson seniors are being developed, officials said. Students and staff will be able to retrieve belongings from school buildings the week of May 18. Officials also are planning a version of summer school in a remote learning format.
The Colorado School for the Deaf and the Blind also announced it will continue remote learning through June 5, the last day of classes and through May 28 for seniors, which was their original last academic day.
Widefield School District 3 also will continue remote learning through May 11 for seniors and through May 15 for all other students, Superintendent Scott Campbell said Monday.
To-go meals will continue to be handed out for free 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday through May 18 at Widefield's Janitell, Sproul and Watson junior high schools. Honoring graduates, accessing buildings to remove possessions and other decisions are under consideration.