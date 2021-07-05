A wet June could be followed by a wet and stormy July.
Colorado Springs saw 2.15 inches of rain last month, slightly less than June's normal total of 2.27 inches, based on official rainfall amounts recorded at the city's airport, according to the National Weather Service office in Pueblo.
But while June's rainfall total in the city fell just below normal levels, outlying areas in northern El Paso County likely saw higher totals for the month, said Paul Steward, a Weather Service meteorologist.
"I can imagine that your totals up there would be way higher," he said of the Monument, Black Forest and Falcon areas. "If I was a betting man, I'd bet everything on that. You guys had a lot more heavy rain and thunderstorms up in that area. Up to the north, up over the Palmer Divide area, they were getting a lot bigger storms, a lot more heavy rain."
At the same time, some areas within Colorado Springs' city limits might have seen more rain than what was recorded at the airport, Steward said.
"That's the thing with these thunderstorms; it's very location specific," he said. "Just going a few miles either east or west, you could have a completely different amount of rainfall for the month."
June's rains kept local wildfires at bay, yet the moisture also could lead to vegetation growth that could provide fuel for future fires.
"With the rainfall we received, it is going to make the grasses even taller for later in the year and will still pose a threat for fires," Capt. Michael Smaldino, a Colorado Springs Fire Department spokesman, said via email. "That’s why we want people to keep those grasses short around their homes."
And homeowners will need to vigilant in July.
Steward said July will be an active time for storms, which could bring higher-than-average amounts of rainfall.
A year ago, he said, the area experienced La Niña conditions; La Niña is a Pacific Ocean weather pattern that tends to lead to drier weather.
This month, however, there's an increased likelihood for monsoonal rains around the Colorado Springs area, he said.
"Last year, we were kind of underneath the La Niña conditions, but we're actually seeing definitely kind of a switch and just an enhancement possibly of the monsoonal flow," Steward said. "We definitely should be experiencing more thunderstorm activity for the month of July than we did the previous year."