Falcon residents are concerned about possible plans to build a concrete batch plant within a new 255-acre commercial metropolitan district that El Paso County commissioners authorized this week.

If built within the special district that proposes to encompass the northwest corner of the intersection at Curtis Road and Falcon Highway, directly south of Judge Orr Road, the plant would be inconsistent with the surrounding area and could emanate steam, smoke and dust that could pose health and safety risks to the nearby Meadow Lake Airport and surrounding residents, they said.

Voters still need to approve creating the metro district during an election.

"You can look in all directions and you’re going to see just houses," said Will Drexler, who lives near the airport. "So on compatibility, it is not a compatible area with heavy industrial."

Commissioners denied a previous request in June 2020 to build a concrete batch plant in the same area, near Stapleton and Judge Orr roads, in part because it wasn't compatible with the residential and agricultural uses there.

A batch plant on this new site "is also inappropriate for the same reason," Dave Elliott, president of the Meadow Lake Airport Association's Board of Directors, told commissioners during their regular meeting Sept. 6.

Local developer Kevin O'Neil received county approval to rezone portions of the site, including 31 acres for commercial service, about 51 acres for limited industrial use, and the largest portion — about 173 acres — for heavy industrial use, such as a concrete batch plant.

The plant could be a special or temporary use at the site. Cement manufacturing could also be a permitted special use in this area, according to a list provided by developers. It includes more than 80 potential uses, ranging from an auto and boat storage yard to studios and theaters.

O'Neil said he wanted to build a self-sufficient community.

"The thing that we forget is somebody brought all the materials for their houses, and someone brought asphalt for the roads. It came from somewhere. Anything that’s inherent for our community I think should come from our community. ... What you’ll see here is our attempt at building a quality project that’s inherent in our community," he said.

County land code stipulates that any special use can be, by default, approved administratively. But the county planning director has discretion to take those special use requests to a public hearing.

To ensure public engagement, commissioners are requiring any special use proposed for the site already listed by developers to come before the Planning Commission and Board of County Commissioners for detailed consideration during a public hearing.

Elliott said while the Meadow Lake Airport does not object to commercial or light industrial uses at the site, heavy industrial use could pose hazards to "safety of flight and aerodynamic stability."

"These factors could not only have an adverse affect on the airplane and its occupants, but it could result in hazarding public safety, such as the Saddlehorn Ranch residential subdivision, that are directly in line with" the airport's primary traffic pattern running directly under the site, he said.

Andrea Barlow of N.E.S. Inc., representing the developer, said the airport's concerns about fumes, air quality, dust and building height are specific concerns that are unrelated to several of the possible heavy industrial uses proposed for the area.

"Certainly not the ones that we are proposing," Barlow said. "There would be further scrutiny of any of those uses through the special use process. ... Some of those detailed concerns — which can only be analyzed when we know what the uses are — have a further process to go through."

Residents said O'Neil had also spoken out against the concrete batch commissioners previously denied in the same area two years ago.

"The batch plant that they showed there is not the batch plant that I conceive in our community," O'Neil said. " … That batch plant is old. It was probably built for the bottom line. If there are (heavy industrial) uses that are up against an airport that are not compatible with an airport, we would not put those in the airport."

Residents also had concerns industrial use at the site would require water the area doesn't have. Planning documents show the site is located in a region identified as "potentially having issues regarding long-term sustainable draw from the Denver Basin aquifer."

"The water draw on currently already stressed aquifers will become detrimental to those who rely on those aquifers for their home water," resident Marlene Hindman wrote in a letter to county planners objecting to the rezone requests.

The developer is not yet required to provide a finding of water sufficiency, but it will be required with any future subdivision request. The commercial metro district would provide public water and wastewater systems.

The 2018 El Paso County Water Master Plan projects regional water demand at build-out in 2060 to be 8,307 acre-feet per year, with a projected supply of 8,284 acre-feet per year — a deficit of 23 acre-feet per year.

An acre-foot of water is enough to cover an acre of land to a depth of about one foot and is considered the amount needed by a family of four for about a year.