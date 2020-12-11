Check out the list of restaurants, breweries and more with outdoor dining options around Colorado Springs, Manitou Springs, Fountain and elsewhere in the Pikes Peak region - provided by visitcos.com.

105 Social House

1350 Distilling

Abby's Irish Pub

The Airplane Restaurant - heated

Alchemy

Amanda's Fonda - heated

Arlene's Beans

Atmosphere Gastropub

Atomic Cowboy

Back East Bar & Grill

Basil & Barley Pizzeria Napoletana - heated

Battle Mountain Brewing Company - heated

Beast & Brews - heated

Bingo Burger

Bird Dog BBQ (Fountain location)

Bird Tree Cafe

The Block Bar and Grill - heated

Bonefish Grill - limited heating

Border Burger Bar

Brakeman's Burgers

Bristol Brewing Company - heated

Bubba's 33 - heated

Burrowing Owl - heated

Carefree Bar and Grill

cerberus
The smoked brisket grilled cheese sandwich at Cerberus Brewing Co.

Cerberus Brewing Company - heated

Cliff House - heated

Club Q - heated

COATI

Cogstone Brewing

Colorado Craft Social

Colorado Mountain Brewery - heated

Colorado's Rib & Chop House - heated

Dos Santos

Doug's Breakfast Lunch

East Coast Deli

Edelweiss - heated

The Exchange

Fat Sully's Pizza

FH Beerworks - heated

Flame Cafe

Frankie's Too

Four by Brother Luck - heated

Fratelli Ristorante Italiano

Front Range Barbeque

Garden of the Gods Resort & Club - heated

Goat Patch Brewing Company - heating coming soon!

Good Company Bar - heated

Good Neighbors Meeting House

The Great British Food Company - heated

The Green Line Grill

Guadalajara Family Mexican Restaurant

Happy Belly Tacos - East

Jack Quinn's Irish Pub - heated

Jake and Telly's - heated

Java Punk Coffee - heated

Jose Muldoon's (both locations)

Kairos Coffee

Kawa Coffee - heated

King Chef Diner - heated

Kelly O'Brians

La Baguette

La Casa Fiesta New Mexican Restaurant

Lazy Dog - heated

Local Relic at The Carter Payne

Loyal Coffee

Lucky Dumpling

MacKenzie's Chop House - heated

Momma Pearl's Cajun Kitchen

Monse's Pupuseria

Nano 108 Brewing Company - heated

Nektar Juice Bar

New Day Cafe

Old Chicago

Omelette Parlor

Oskar Blues

P.F. Changs - heated

Patty Jewett - heated on upper patios

Phantom Canyon - heated

Piglatin Cocina - heated

Pikes N Pines Brewing Company (Colorado Springs & Fountain) - portable heating available

Pikes Peak Brewing Lager House - heated

Pizzeria Rustica - heated

Pub Dog Colorado - heated

The Public House

Ristorante Di Sopra - heated

Rasta Pasta

Red Gravy - can be heated if needed

Rock Bottom Restaurant & Brewery - heated

Rocky Mountain Brewery with Bz's BBQ- heated

Rookies Taphouse and Eatery - heated

Rooster's House of Ramen

The Roswell - heated

Sacred Ground Cafe & Cocktails - heated

Salsa Brava - heated

Salsa On The Rock - heated

Saltgrass Steak House

Sherpa Restaurant and Bar

Shuga's - heated

Skirted Heifer

Snooze - heated

Solar Roast Coffee

Springs Orleans Restaurant

Springs Orleans Restaurant (Located at: 123 E Pikes Peak Ave, Colorado Springs, CO. 80903) “Calamari” Thursday May 10, 2018. Photo by Jeff Kearney.

Springs Orleans - heated in the courtyard

Stage Stop Cantina - heated

Streetcar 520 - heated

Story Coffee Company

Susie's Westside Cafe - heated

Swirl Wine Bar - heated

Switchback Coffee Roasters

T-Byrd's Tacos & Tequila - heated

TAPAteria - heated

Taptis Grill

Taste of Brasil

Third Space Coffee - heated

Thunder and Buttons - heated

Track 10 Urban Kitchen

Trails End Taproom

Trinity Brewing

Urban Egg

Urban Steam

Uva Wine Bar - heated

Viewhouse Colorado Springs - heated

Wade's Cafe

Whistle Pig Brewing Company

Wobbly Olive

Wooglin's Deli

Wyeline - heated

Zoup

