A mom in Black Forest turned to social media this week hoping for help in tracking down the person who reportedly threw a soda at her son causing him to crash on his minibike.
"For them to hit me in the face, I think it was intentional, yea, because if they didn't want to hit me they could have thrown it out the other window. Why throw it at me?" said 15-year old Timothy Taylor.
Briana Taylor posted the following to Facebook:
"I could use prayer for Timothy right now. He was riding his mini bike and a lady driving a black SUV threw a full cup of soda at him (it hit him in the head) and he crashed. He is pretty banged up and we are on our way to the hospital right now to get him checked out. His leg looks bad, but it is his shoulder that is really hurting him."
Timothy has a broken clavicle and ligament damage in his shoulder. His mom is waiting to find out if he'll need surgery.
The incident happened on Tuesday along Tannenbaum Road between 5:30 and 6 p.m. The neighborhood is between Hodgen Road and Shoup Road in Black Forest, north of Colorado Springs.