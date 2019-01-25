The Pikes Peak Library District announced it will eliminate late fees and implement an automatic renewal system starting Feb. 1.
Fines accounted for less than 1 percent of the library's overall revenue in 2017, and are "particularly prohibitive for the community's most vulnerable families," said Director of Library Services Tim Blevins.
“Our mission as an organization is to eliminate barriers to information and resources, not create them,” Blevins said. “We had a trial run of eliminating overdue fines and didn’t see longer hold times for patrons, but did see a positive impact on borrowing. It makes perfect sense for us to permanently eliminate these fines.”
Materials that are 21 days overdue will be marked as "lost." Patrons will be required to pay a fee for a lost item, said library spokeswoman Kayah Swanson.
When materials have been marked as lost for four weeks and the card holder has $25 or more of lost bills, their account will be sent to collections and face an additional $10 referral charge, Swanson said. Patrons that have $10 or more of bills on their account are blocked from further checkouts.
The district's policy on lost or damaged items will not change.
The district will also start automatically renewing books the day before they are due so long as no other patron has a hold on the material.
The system excludes rapid reads, e-materials and equipment.
“What we’ve seen here, and in library facilities across the country, is that by taking these steps to increase ease of access to materials, use of library resources and checkouts is positively impacted,” Blevins said. “We’re here to help people access the resources they need to achieve their goals. This is just one more way for us to do a better job of achieving that mission.”