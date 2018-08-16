Just The Facts

SAT Scores for Pikes Peak region 11th graders

The statewide average SAT score for 11th graders was 1014 this year, the same as last year. In the Pikes Peak region, the average ranged from a high of 1181 in Cheyenne Mountain to a low of 893 in Ellicott. (Two districts, Hanover and Edison, did not have enough students take the test for results.)

Colorado Springs District 11 ranked in the middle with a total average score of 968, up 2 points from 2017.

Peyton fell 47 points to 956 and Ellicott dropped 39 points to 893.

Cripple Creek-Victor realized an increase of 68 points to 1044. Manitou Springs was next with a jump of 34 points from 2017 to 1078.

Pikes Peak Region’s Top-Ranking SAT Scores

District School Students tested 2018 Mean Score Change

Cheyenne Mtn. D-12 The Vanguard School 73 1243 -2 points

Academy D-20 TCA College Pathways 92 1169 -19 points

Cheyenne Mtn. D-12 Cheyenne Mtn. High 312 1167 +33 points

Academy D-20 The Classical Academy High 161 1167 +47 points

Lewis-Palmer D-38 Palmer Ridge High 301 1141 -10 points

Pikes Peak Region’s Lowest-Ranking SAT Scores

District School Students tested 2018 Mean Score Change

Harrison D-2 Career Readiness Academy 21 787 -16 points

Colorado Springs D-11 Tesla Ed Opp Center 46 795 -18 points

D-49 Patriot High 28 803 -24 points

Widefield D-3 Discovery High 35 809 N/A

Colorado Springs D-11 Skills Center 55 821 +20 points

Compiled by Gazette Statistician Burt Hubbard