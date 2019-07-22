For a few hundred dollars, a Colorado Springs resident could buy a wildlife-resistant trash can and save a bear's life.
At least two bears were spotted roaming West Side neighborhoods Monday. In all, bear sightings this year have prompted almost 300 calls to wildlife officials in southeast Colorado, who urge locals to secure trash and other items that attract the bruins.
Bears often roam through all the areas west of Interstate 25 and in Teller County. They demolish bird-feeders, stroll into garages and even break into cars and houses. But as they become more accustomed to populated areas, that familiarity can end a bear's life, say Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials.
“Bears are becoming conditioned by hearing garage doors opening. One meal will teach a bear to return to a yard, a garage or a home,” said Bill Vogrin, a spokesman for Parks and Wildlife. “Bears can smell from great distances, and they’re very bright.”
In 2017, more than 215 bears were euthanized in Colorado due to two late-spring freeze cycles followed by drought conditions that made them desperate for food.
“We had a double-whammy in 2017 with the late freezes in the spring and drought in the summer," Vogrin said. "We ended up euthanizing 66 bears in the southeast region, and 36 bears had to be relocated. But this year, we aren’t near those numbers.”
Wildlife officials strongly recommend people use a bear-resistant garbage bin — or delay setting out their trash until shortly before it's collected.
“People just won’t do it — secure their garbage,” Vogrin said. “We want to mandate bear-resistant cans because we can’t keep bears out of our trash without the public’s cooperation.”
In November 2017, the Manitou Springs City Council voted unanimously to require people to use wildlife-proof garbage bins or keep their trash indoors till collection day. Bestway Disposal, which serves Manitou, sells the bins.
In Manitou, "Bestway Disposal will only service containers purchased through the Bestway Bear Proof Container Program," the city's website says.
Some trash haulers in Colorado Springs, including Bestway and Springs Waste Systems, offer bear-resistant bins or allow customers to buy their own, said Cody Wigner, a Colorado Parks and Wildlife assistant area wildlife manager.
Bestway offers the bear-resistant bins to its Colorado Springs customers for about $270, said operations manager Kevin Wright. Customers also can buy their own bins online or at a hardware store.
Prices vary, but bear-proof trash cans are offered at such stores as Ace Hardware and Walmart starting at $220 to $250.
A group of local stakeholders, including representatives from the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region and Colorado Parks and Wildlife, met with the Colorado Springs City Council on Monday to discuss bear-resistant trash cans at residences and businesses throughout the city.
A draft ordinance similar to the policy in Manitou Springs was presented to the council. The ordinance would apply to all of Colorado Springs west of Interstate 25.
That area "has experienced a high incidence of bears foraging for food in waste containers and other sources, occurring at levels that pose a threat to the health, safety, and welfare of the citizens and visitors to the City," the draft ordinance says.
The proposal would mandate that all trash in containers that aren't bear-resistant be placed outside no earlier than 5 a.m. on trash day.
So far, one bear has been euthanized because of repeated attacks on chicken coops in El Paso County this year, Vogrin said.
Although the death count is lower this year, some property has been damaged by food-seeking bears.
“We want you to call us (about bear sightings)," Vogrin said. "We wish everyone would call us.”
A team of "bear aware volunteers" is available to visit residents' properties to educate them on bear safety. The volunteers will determine a property's wildlife attractants and teach residents how to safely scare bears away. To contact Colorado Parks and Wildlife in the Pikes Peak region, call 719-227-5200.
People can use air horns or soda cans filled with gravel or pennies to scare off wildlife, Vogrin said. But they should do so at a safe distance, he added.
Vogrin worries that bears are losing their fear of humans.
“(The public) needs to teach the bears that we don’t represent easy meals. A fed bear is a dead bear.”